Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Lion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $857.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.