LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Purchases 16,089 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 23,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 304,188 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

