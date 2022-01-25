LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Purchases $108,000.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

