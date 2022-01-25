LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Purchases $108,000.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
