Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00007973 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $46.12 million and $3.71 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,694,428 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

