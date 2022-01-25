Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $734.53 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $734.53 million and $27.49 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

