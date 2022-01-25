Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $924.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $924.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,533.61 or 0.99649452 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,581,106 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

