Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $68,267.05 and approximately $32.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,095.35 or 1.00204094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032684 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00436292 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

