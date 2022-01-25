Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $277.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.74. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

