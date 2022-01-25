Livenodes (LNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

