loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

