Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $952,451.11 and approximately $99,307.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,072,305 coins and its circulating supply is 22,996,878 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

