L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Trading Down 0.7%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

About L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

