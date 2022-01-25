Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

