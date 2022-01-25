Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

