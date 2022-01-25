Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY22 guidance to approx $26.70 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day moving average of $354.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

