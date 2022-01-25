Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.39 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.69 and its 200 day moving average is $354.26. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

