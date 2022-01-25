Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. 41,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

