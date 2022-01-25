Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.17 or 0.06598181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00291538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00785281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065410 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00389729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00244208 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

