London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £100 ($134.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.03) to GBX 9,300 ($125.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($148.41) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($138.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,284.29 ($125.26).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,400 ($99.84) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,955.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,429.30. The company has a market capitalization of £41.24 billion and a PE ratio of 73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.72) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($135.05).

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.60) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,722.07). Also, insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.12) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($450,620.62).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

