Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.05

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.05 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 71.92 ($0.97). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 68.10 ($0.92), with a volume of 725,170 shares trading hands.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,304.21).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

