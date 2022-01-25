Loser Coin (LOWB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $721,039.00

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $721,039.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.46 or 0.06612911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.32 or 0.99968010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049658 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.