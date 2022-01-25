Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.67

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.