Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $24.44 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Lossless has a market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.49 or 0.06634134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.58 or 0.99999882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006245 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

