Lossless Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $1.70 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.