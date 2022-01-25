Lotto (LOTTO) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lotto has a market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $2,835.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00292713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

