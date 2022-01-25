Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

LOW opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

