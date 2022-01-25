Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.55. 78,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,692. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

