LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,924.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $90,924.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006578 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,122,159 coins and its circulating supply is 136,135,849 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

