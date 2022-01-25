Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

LVLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.