Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.