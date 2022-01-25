LunchMoney Market Cap Achieves $243,197.83 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $243,197.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.