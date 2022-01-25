Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

