Lympo Market Token (LMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,439.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $72,125.40 and $3,439.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars.

