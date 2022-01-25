M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

