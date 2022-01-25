M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of M/I Homes worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

