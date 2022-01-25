MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.68

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 707545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 390.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.