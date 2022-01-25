Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 2.2% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 2.67% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $119,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,507.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.