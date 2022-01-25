Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,840.95

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $114,840.95 and $81.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

