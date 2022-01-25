MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective (down from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

TSE MAG traded down C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.10. 90,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.35. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.80 and a twelve month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

