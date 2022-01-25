Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.58. 926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

