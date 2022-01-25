Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.91. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 22,934 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$572.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.94.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.