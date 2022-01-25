Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stake Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magna International worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,741,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Magna International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Magna International stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.