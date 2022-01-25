Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

