Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 72,186 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000.

FPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

