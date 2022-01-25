Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,512. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

