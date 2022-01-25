Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.