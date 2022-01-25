Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $68.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,547.44. 15,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

