Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. 111,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.