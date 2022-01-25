Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 1,362,623 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.