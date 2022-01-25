Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,393,000 after purchasing an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 133,225 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000.

BATS DIVO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 629,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

